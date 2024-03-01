The antimicrobial potential of bacteriophages report: government response
The government’s response to the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee’s report into the antimicrobial potential of bacteriophages.
Applies to England
The House of Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee published a report on the antimicrobial potential of bacteriophages on 3 January 2024. The report considers how bacteriophages, or ‘phages’, have the potential to be used as an antimicrobial, either in conjunction with, or as an alternative to, antibiotics.
This publication sets out the government’s response to the recommendations using a One Health approach to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This response therefore includes consideration of the potential for the use of and regulation of phages in animals, as well as humans.