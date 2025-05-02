Impact assessment

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill: equality impact assessment

The equality impact assessment presents the impacts of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

Department of Health and Social Care and Ministry of Justice
2 May 2025

Applies to England and Wales

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill: equality impact assessment - HTML version

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill: equality impact assessment - summary

The equality impact assessment (EQIA) considers equalities impacts in relation to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, as amended after the House of Commons public bill committee stage.

See the Parliament website for all other documents relating to the bill, including the PDF version of the full EQIA.

The EQIA summary will be available in Welsh.

