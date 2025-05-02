Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill: equality impact assessment
The equality impact assessment presents the impacts of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
The equality impact assessment (EQIA) considers equalities impacts in relation to the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, as amended after the House of Commons public bill committee stage.
See the Parliament website for all other documents relating to the bill, including the PDF version of the full EQIA.
The EQIA summary will be available in Welsh.