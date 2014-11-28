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Regulation

Table of contents: 5000 series (TAE) regulatory articles

This document shows the current 5000 series documents, along with the associated regulation titles.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
28 November 2014
Last updated
29 May 2026 — See all updates

Documents

5000 Series (TAE) table of contents

Ref: Issue 22

PDF, 217 KB, 10 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 28 November 2014
Last updated 29 May 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 22 has been published under NAA 26/36.

  2. Issue 21 has been published under NAA 23/23 and NAA 23/27

  3. Issue 20 has been published under NAA 22/29.

  4. Issue 19 has been published under NAA 21/74.

  5. Issue 18 has been published under NAA 21/36.

  6. Issue 17 has been published under NAA 20/50.

  7. Issue 16 has been published under NAA 20/39, 20/40, 20/41, 20/42, 20/43, 20/44.

  8. Issue 15 has been published under NAA 20/13.

  9. Issue 14 has been published under NAA 19/39, NAA 19/40 and NAA 19/41.

  10. Issue 13 has been published under NAA 18/13.

  11. Issue 12 has been published under NAA 16/28.

  12. Issue 11 has been published under NAA 16/20.

  13. Issue 10 has been published under NAA 15/13

  14. 5000 Series table of contents has been updated.

  15. First published.

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