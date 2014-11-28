Table of contents: 5000 series (TAE) regulatory articles
This document shows the current 5000 series documents, along with the associated regulation titles.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 29 May 2020 + show all updates
-
Issue 15 has been published under NAA 20/13.
-
Issue 14 has been published under NAA 19/39, NAA 19/40 and NAA 19/41.
-
Issue 13 has been published under NAA 18/13.
-
Issue 12 has been published under NAA 16/28.
-
Issue 11 has been published under NAA 16/20.
-
Issue 10 has been published under NAA 15/13
-
5000 Series table of contents has been updated.
-
First published.