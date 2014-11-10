Regulation
Table of contents: 1000 series (GEN) regulatory articles
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 1000 series: general regulations (GEN)
- 10 November 2014
17 February 2017
This Military Aviation Authority (MAA) document shows the current 1000 series regulatory articles (RA) and associated regulation titles.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
10 November 2014
17 February 2017
