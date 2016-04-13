Guidance

Systems airworthiness advisory group (SAAG) documents

Supporting documentation concerning systems airworthiness of military aircraft, including papers originating from the SAAG.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
13 April 2016
27 April 2022 — See all updates

SAAG paper 002: MOD aircraft electrical wiring

PDF, 142 KB, 26 pages

SAAG paper 005: condition survey - aircraft interconnectivity

PDF, 161 KB, 32 pages

These documents are related to the certification area of the Military Aviation Authority (MAA):

  • SAAG paper 002: MOD aircraft electrical wiring
  • SAAG paper 005: condition survey - aircraft interconnectivity
  1. SAAG paper 001: lessons identified from initial ageing aircraft systems audits and condition survey programmes has been withdrawn, all applicable guidance can now be found in the Manual of Air System Integrity Management.

  2. First published.

