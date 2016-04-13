Systems airworthiness advisory group (SAAG) documents
Supporting documentation concerning systems airworthiness of military aircraft, including papers originating from the SAAG.
These documents are related to the certification area of the Military Aviation Authority (MAA):
- SAAG paper 002: MOD aircraft electrical wiring
- SAAG paper 005: condition survey - aircraft interconnectivity
Last updated 27 April 2022 + show all updates
SAAG paper 001: lessons identified from initial ageing aircraft systems audits and condition survey programmes has been withdrawn, all applicable guidance can now be found in the Manual of Air System Integrity Management.
