Guidance
Ageing aircraft programmes working group (AAPWG) documents
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- Part of:
- Military Aviation Authority certification
- Published:
- 13 April 2016
- Last updated:
- 3 July 2017, see all updates
Supporting documentation concerning ageing aircraft, including papers originating from the AAPWG.
Documents
Details
These documents are related to the certification area of the Military Aviation Authority (MAA):
- AAPWG paper 010: a framework for ageing aircraft audits
- AAPWG paper 011: guidance on the conduct of aircraft zonal hazard analysis (ZHA)
- AAPWG paper 012: understanding the corrosion threat to ageing aircraft
- AAPWG paper 013: continuing airworthiness management: its contribution to identifying evidence of ageing in aircraft
Document information
Published: 13 April 2016
Updated: 3 July 2017
- Updated to add AAPWG Paper 013: continuing airworthiness management - its contribution to identifying evidence of ageing in aircraft.
- AAPWG paper 011: guidance on the conduct of aircraft zonal hazard analysis (ZHA) has been published.
- First published.