Ageing aircraft programmes working group (AAPWG) documents

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Military Aviation Authority certification
13 April 2016
see all updates

Supporting documentation concerning ageing aircraft, including papers originating from the AAPWG.

AAPWG paper 010: a framework for ageing aircraft audits

PDF, 326KB

AAPWG paper 011: guidance on the conduct of aircraft zonal hazard analysis (ZHA)

PDF, 816KB

AAPWG paper 012: understanding the corrosion threat to ageing aircraft

PDF, 1.32MB

AAPWG paper 013: continuing airworthiness management: its contribution to identifying evidence of ageing in aircraft

PDF, 458KB, 29 pages

These documents are related to the certification area of the Military Aviation Authority (MAA):

Published: 13 April 2016

Updated: 3 July 2017

  1. Updated to add AAPWG Paper 013: continuing airworthiness management - its contribution to identifying evidence of ageing in aircraft.
  2. AAPWG paper 011: guidance on the conduct of aircraft zonal hazard analysis (ZHA) has been published.
  3. First published.

