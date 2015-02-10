Military aircraft structural airworthiness advisory group (MASAAG) documents

These documents are related to the certification area of the Military Aviation Authority ( MAA ):

MASAAG paper 104: recommendations for the future shape of the ageing aircraft structural audit

Paper 124: guidance note on the qualification and certification of additive manufactured parts for military aviation Index of historic papers produced by the MASAAG