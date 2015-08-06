Guidance
Supporting UK locally employed staff in Afghanistan
Support available for current or former Afghanistan locally employed staff facing intimidation as a result of their employment with Her Majesty's Government.
Information on the eligibility criteria and support available through the July 2013 policy for current or former Afghan locally employed staff (LEC) facing intimidation as a result of their employment with Her Majesty’s Government.
