Afghanistan Locally Employed Staff Ex-Gratia Scheme

Information on eligibility criteria and offer details of the Afghanistan Locally Employed Staff Ex-Gratia Scheme.

Published 24 October 2013
Last updated 1 March 2019 — see all updates
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and Ministry of Defence

Published 24 October 2013
Last updated 1 March 2019 + show all updates
  1. More information added to page.
  2. Updated detail text.
  3. Added Related information link.
  4. Added updated details about the scheme.
  5. Updated HTML document.
  6. First published.

