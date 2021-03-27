Suicide prevention in England: fifth progress report
The fifth progress report of the Suicide Prevention Strategy for England details the steps taken to reduce deaths by suicide since January 2019.
This report details the steps taken to reduce deaths by suicide since the fourth progress report, which was published in January 2019.
The report sets out:
- the data and evidence we have on suicide and self-harm
- the progress made against existing commitments designed to prevent suicides and self-harm
- further actions for government and its agencies, particularly in the context of COVID-19
This report also sets out a refreshed cross-government suicide prevention workplan, which updates the commitments outlined in the suicide prevention: cross-government workplan, published in January 2019.