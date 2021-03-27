Policy paper

Suicide prevention in England: fifth progress report

The fifth progress report of the Suicide Prevention Strategy for England details the steps taken to reduce deaths by suicide since January 2019.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
27 March 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Preventing suicide in England: fifth progress report of the cross-government outcomes strategy to save lives

PDF, 445KB, 71 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report details the steps taken to reduce deaths by suicide since the fourth progress report, which was published in January 2019.

The report sets out:

  • the data and evidence we have on suicide and self-harm
  • the progress made against existing commitments designed to prevent suicides and self-harm
  • further actions for government and its agencies, particularly in the context of COVID-19

This report also sets out a refreshed cross-government suicide prevention workplan, which updates the commitments outlined in the suicide prevention: cross-government workplan, published in January 2019.

Published 27 March 2021

