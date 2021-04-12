Step 2 COVID-19 restrictions posters: 12 April 2021

Alternative text

COVID-19: Restrictions in England From 12 April

Meeting others

You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households.

Overnight stays

Domestic overnight stays are allowed, but you must only stay with members of your household or support bubble.

Education

Early years settings, schools and colleges are open for all students. Students on practical university courses can return. Students and staff will be regularly tested. Other Higher Education students should continue to learn remotely.

Work and business

You should work from home if you can.

Retail and personal care

All retail open. Hairdressers, beauty and nail salons open.

Bars, Pubs and Restaurants

Open outdoors for groups of six people or two households. Those that serve alcohol must provide table service. Closed indoors.

Accommodation

Campsites and self-contained holiday accommodation open for visits with your household or support bubble only. Hotels, hostels and B&Bs closed.

Leisure and sporting facilities

Gyms, indoor sports facilities and spas open for use on your own or with your own household or support bubble. Saunas and steam rooms closed.

Entertainment

Outdoor settings and attractions, such as zoos and theme parks open for visits of two households, or in a group of up to six people. Drive-in-events open for visits with your household or support bubble. Indoor entertainment closed.

Public Buildings

Libraries and community centres open.

Residential care

People who live in a care home in England will be allowed two named regular indoor visitors.

Shielding

Clinically extremely vulnerable people in England are no longer advised to shield, but should continue taking extra precautions such as minimising social interactions and shopping at quieter times of the day.

Domestic travel

You should minimise travel as much as possible. Avoid the busiest times and routes - plan your journey and what you need at your destination ahead of time.

Overseas travel

You must not go on holiday abroad. You could be fined £5,000 for travelling abroad without a legally permitted reason.

Places of worship

Places of worship open and communal worship is permitted, but you must not mix indoors with anyone outside your household or support bubble.

Weddings and funerals

Funerals can continue with up to 30 attendees. Weddings, outdoor receptions, and commemorative events such as wakes can take place with up to 15 attendees (in premises that are permitted to open).

For more information and detailed guidance visit: gov.uk/coronavirus