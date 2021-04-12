Step 2 COVID-19 restrictions posters: 12 April 2021
A poster displaying information about COVID-19 Restrictions in England from 12 April.
COVID-19: Restrictions in England From 12 April
Meeting others
You must not socialise indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of six people or two households.
Overnight stays
Domestic overnight stays are allowed, but you must only stay with members of your household or support bubble.
Education
Early years settings, schools and colleges are open for all students. Students on practical university courses can return. Students and staff will be regularly tested. Other Higher Education students should continue to learn remotely.
Work and business
You should work from home if you can.
Retail and personal care
All retail open. Hairdressers, beauty and nail salons open.
Bars, Pubs and Restaurants
Open outdoors for groups of six people or two households. Those that serve alcohol must provide table service. Closed indoors.
Accommodation
Campsites and self-contained holiday accommodation open for visits with your household or support bubble only. Hotels, hostels and B&Bs closed.
Leisure and sporting facilities
Gyms, indoor sports facilities and spas open for use on your own or with your own household or support bubble. Saunas and steam rooms closed.
Entertainment
Outdoor settings and attractions, such as zoos and theme parks open for visits of two households, or in a group of up to six people. Drive-in-events open for visits with your household or support bubble. Indoor entertainment closed.
Public Buildings
Libraries and community centres open.
Residential care
People who live in a care home in England will be allowed two named regular indoor visitors.
Shielding
Clinically extremely vulnerable people in England are no longer advised to shield, but should continue taking extra precautions such as minimising social interactions and shopping at quieter times of the day.
Domestic travel
You should minimise travel as much as possible. Avoid the busiest times and routes - plan your journey and what you need at your destination ahead of time.
Overseas travel
You must not go on holiday abroad. You could be fined £5,000 for travelling abroad without a legally permitted reason.
Places of worship
Places of worship open and communal worship is permitted, but you must not mix indoors with anyone outside your household or support bubble.
Weddings and funerals
Funerals can continue with up to 30 attendees. Weddings, outdoor receptions, and commemorative events such as wakes can take place with up to 15 attendees (in premises that are permitted to open).
For more information and detailed guidance visit: gov.uk/coronavirus