Social care reform: an independent review by Baroness Cavendish

In summer 2020, Baroness Cavendish carried out a review of adult social care. Her review looked at the question: ‘how can we lock in the lessons of the COVID-19 crisis to build a more robust, sustainable, joined-up system of health and social care?’.

The aim of the report was to review and make recommendations for social care reform and integration with health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, to inform the government’s plans for reform.

The report proposes a wide range of recommendations for adult social care system reform. The government have since taken forward a number of the recommendations in the white paper, People at the Heart of Care, which was published in December 2021.

We have also published an integration white paper which sets out measures to make integrated health and social care a universal reality for everyone across England.

The government published its response to the Lords report on social care.