Social care reform: government response to Lords Select Committee report

A response by the government to the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee’s report ‘Social care funding: time to end a national scandal'.

Department of Health and Social Care
21 February 2022

Applies to England

This command paper sets out the government’s response to the recommendations made by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee in their report Social care funding: time to end a national scandal.

The government welcomes the committee’s report and is committed to a comprehensive programme of reform for adult social care.

The response explains how reforms to the adult social care charging system will ensure people find adult social care fair and accessible and are protected from unpredictable and unlimited costs.

It also sets out how the government plans to improve the quality of care provision by increasing local authority support and investing in housing, technology and the adult social care workforce, among other measures.

Published 21 February 2022