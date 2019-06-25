Sickness absence and health: employer behaviour and practice

This research was commissioned to gain a better understanding of:

behaviours and attitudes of employers in terms of the provision of health and wellbeing initiatives for employees

the risks and costs faced by employers when implementing these initiatives and the barriers preventing their implementation

approaches to sickness absence management

occupational health provision

types of sick pay

The report is a summary of quantitative survey data collected in June 2018 of 2,564 employers in Great Britain, representative of size and sector.

The findings of this research will help inform future policy development. The full research report will be published later in 2019.

Authors: Trinh Tu, Kelly Maguire and Theebika Shanmugarasa (Ipsos MORI)

