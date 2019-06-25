Research and analysis

Sickness absence and health: employer behaviour and practice

This research was commissioned to understand employer behaviours and practices relating to sickness absence and the health in the workplace.

Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care

Sickness absence and health in the workplace: understanding employer behaviour and practice – an interim summary

This research was commissioned to gain a better understanding of:

  • behaviours and attitudes of employers in terms of the provision of health and wellbeing initiatives for employees
  • the risks and costs faced by employers when implementing these initiatives and the barriers preventing their implementation
  • approaches to sickness absence management
  • occupational health provision
  • types of sick pay

The report is a summary of quantitative survey data collected in June 2018 of 2,564 employers in Great Britain, representative of size and sector.

The findings of this research will help inform future policy development. The full research report will be published later in 2019.

Authors: Trinh Tu, Kelly Maguire and Theebika Shanmugarasa (Ipsos MORI)

