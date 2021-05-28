Guidance

Serious Violence Duty: strategic needs assessments

Guidance on how local areas can carry out a serious violence strategic needs assessment for the upcoming Serious Violence Duty.

Public Health England, Department of Health and Social Care, and Home Office
28 May 2021
England

Serious Violence Duty: strategic needs assessment guidance

The Serious Violence Duty in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021 will require local partnerships to complete a strategic needs assessment to understand how violence is affecting their communities and to help them develop a response strategy.

This guidance explains the framework and component parts of a serious violence strategic needs assessment, as well as how to use data to inform your results and recommendations.

The strategic needs assessment process will involve a wide range of partners and stakeholders, including:

  • local authorities
  • the police
  • the fire service
  • criminal justice agencies
  • health authorities
  • children’s services and education
  • the voluntary sector
  • the local community

You should read this guidance alongside the Home Office’s Serious Violence Duty: draft guidance.

