Serious Violence Duty: strategic needs assessments

The Serious Violence Duty in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill 2021 will require local partnerships to complete a strategic needs assessment to understand how violence is affecting their communities and to help them develop a response strategy.

This guidance explains the framework and component parts of a serious violence strategic needs assessment, as well as how to use data to inform your results and recommendations.

The strategic needs assessment process will involve a wide range of partners and stakeholders, including:

local authorities

the police

the fire service

criminal justice agencies

health authorities

children’s services and education

the voluntary sector

the local community

You should read this guidance alongside the Home Office’s Serious Violence Duty: draft guidance.