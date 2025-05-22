Independent report

Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2025

Senior Salaries Review Body , Office for the Pay Review Bodies, Cabinet Office, Ministry of Defence, Department of Health and Social Care and Ministry of Justice
22 May 2025

Senior Salaries Review Body Report 2025

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5628-3, CP 1329

PDF, 6.02 MB, 188 pages

This Report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence and makes recommendations on the remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary, and senior leaders in the NHS in England. The departmental responses are here: Cabinet Office, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice and Department of Health and Social Care.

Published 22 May 2025

