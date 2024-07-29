Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2024
Recommendations from the Senior Salaries Review Body on the remuneration of senior staff in the public sector.
This Report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence and makes recommendations on the remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary, senior leaders in the NHS in England and chief police officers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The departmental responses Cabinet Office, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice, Department of Health &
Social Care and Home Office