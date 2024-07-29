Independent report

Senior Salaries Review Body Report: 2024

Recommendations from the Senior Salaries Review Body on the remuneration of senior staff in the public sector.

Senior Salaries Review Body , Office of Manpower Economics, Cabinet Office, Department of Health and Social Care, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Justice
29 July 2024

Senior Salaries Review Body Report 2024

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-4976-6, CP 1120

PDF, 3.84 MB, 168 pages

Details

This Report sets out the SSRB’s analysis of evidence and makes recommendations on the remuneration of senior civil servants, senior officers in the Armed Forces, members of the judiciary, senior leaders in the NHS in England and chief police officers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The departmental responses Cabinet Office, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice, Department of Health &
Social Care and Home Office

