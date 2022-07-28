Security and defence dialogue between the UK and Ghana

The United Kingdom and Ghana enjoy a deep and longstanding relationship, underpinned by our shared history, mutual trust and shared Commonwealth principles of democratic governance and respect for international humanitarian and human rights law. Our security and defence relationship is founded on these shared principles, as well as our concerns about regional instability and desire to support regional and international peace and security.

The governments of both countries affirm our commitment to deepen our partnership in the face of complex and evolving regional and global threats including terrorism, conflict, human trafficking, serious and organised crimes, drug trafficking, cyber-crime and piracy, and recognise the prominent role Ghana plays in countering these threats.

Through the dialogue, the United Kingdom and Ghana agreed to enhance our strong existing cooperation in the following areas:

defence cooperation and maritime security

serious and organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and border security

countering terrorism and violent extremism

We also seek to promote:

civil-military cooperation

human security led approaches to mitigating risks of instability

combatting mis and dis information

effective use of intelligence

regional cooperation to address transnational security threats

The United Kingdom and Ghana agreed to embed a mutual accountability approach to our cooperation, whereby we both agree to deliver on our commitments to each other, and to work in the spirit of partnership.