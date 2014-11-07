Guidance

Magnetic resonance imaging equipment in clinical use: safety guidelines

Relevant safety information for users of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment in clinical use.

Published 7 November 2014
Last updated 4 February 2021 — see all updates
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Safety guidelines for magnetic resonance imaging equipment in clinical use

PDF, 1.55MB, 86 pages

Details

This guidance is intended to:

  • highlight things that should be considered before this equipment is bought and after it is installed
  • be an introduction for those who are not familiar with this type of equipment and act as a reminder for those who are
  • act as a reminder of the legislation and published guidance about this equipment
  • highlight current risks and hazards
  1. Updated medical device regulatory information around the UKCA mark. Defined the 'MR Unlabelled' term. These changes follow the end of the transition period.

  2. Guidance page was last updated March 2015. The updated guidelines include: section 4.11.4, advice on scanning patients with contraindicated implants, added reference to EFOMP and update links to gov.uk, section 4.10.4 updated to be consistent with section 2.6.3 and updated Appendix 4 to reflect change to Yellow Card reporting.

  3. First published.

