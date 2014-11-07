Magnetic resonance imaging equipment in clinical use: safety guidelines
Relevant safety information for users of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment in clinical use.
This guidance is intended to:
- highlight things that should be considered before this equipment is bought and after it is installed
- be an introduction for those who are not familiar with this type of equipment and act as a reminder for those who are
- act as a reminder of the legislation and published guidance about this equipment
- highlight current risks and hazards
Last updated 4 February 2021 + show all updates
-
Updated medical device regulatory information around the UKCA mark. Defined the 'MR Unlabelled' term. These changes follow the end of the transition period.
-
Guidance page was last updated March 2015. The updated guidelines include: section 4.11.4, advice on scanning patients with contraindicated implants, added reference to EFOMP and update links to gov.uk, section 4.10.4 updated to be consistent with section 2.6.3 and updated Appendix 4 to reflect change to Yellow Card reporting.
-
First published.