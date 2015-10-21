Guidance

Reservist employers toolkit

This toolkit provides guidance and support information for employers of reservists.

Ministry of Defence
21 October 2015
See all updates

Reservist employer toolkit

Regional Employer Engagement Directors: contact details

Reserve Forces Review 2030: Unlocking the reserves' potential to strengthen a resilient and global Britain

The employer toolkit provides information on all aspects of employing reservists. This includes:

  • an outline of the benefits of employing reservists
  • guidance for line managers on how to manage reservists
  • managing requests regarding time off for training
  • details of rights and responsibilities, and financial assistance for employers
  • guidance and actions for when a reservist is mobilised, demobilised and returns to work
