Reservist employers toolkit
This toolkit provides guidance and support information for employers of reservists.
Documents
Details
The employer toolkit provides information on all aspects of employing reservists. This includes:
- an outline of the benefits of employing reservists
- guidance for line managers on how to manage reservists
- managing requests regarding time off for training
- details of rights and responsibilities, and financial assistance for employers
- guidance and actions for when a reservist is mobilised, demobilised and returns to work
