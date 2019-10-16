Guidance
Regional Employer Engagement Directors' contacts
Your regional Employer Engagement Director can offer you support and advice relating to defence personnel issues, including employment of reservists, veterans, cadet instructors and spouses/partners.
Please feel free to contact your Employer Engagement Director on any issues including partnering with defence, events in your area, help with establishing and maintain relationships between your employer or reservists, for support and advice, and for further clarification of your entitlements and rights.