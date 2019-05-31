Request by a company for information from a vehicle’s record (form V888/2B)

The V888/2B application form is for companies who want to apply for information from DVLA’s records including vehicle history, vehicle details, confirmation of a named individual, and so on. They will need to show ‘reasonable cause’ for why they need it. This means explaining why they want the information and how they will use it.

Our guidance ‘How we give people information from our vehicle record’ (MIS546) gives further information on how to submit your request.