Request by a company for keeper at date of event information (form V888/2A)

Companies who want to apply for the name and address of a registered keeper at a specific date from DVLA’s records must use the V888/2A form.

Published 1 June 2019
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency

The V888/2A application form is for companies who want to apply for the name and address of the registered keeper of a vehicle on a specific date from DVLA’s records. They will need to show ‘reasonable cause’ for why they need it. This means explaining why they want the information and how they will use it.

Our guidance ‘How we give people information from our vehicle record’ (MIS546) gives further information on how to submit your request.

