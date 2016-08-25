Regulatory Article (RA) 5880: military permit to fly (development) (MRP Part 21 Subpart P)
RA covering the procedure and issuance of a MPTF and the approval of flight conditions.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Updates to this page
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Issue 12 has been published under NAA 26/37.
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Issue 11 of RA 5880 and Version 6 of The Military Permit To Fly (MPTF) (Development) Template have been published under NAA 25/50.
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Issue 10 has been published under NAA 25/25.
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Version 5 of The Military Permit To Fly (MPTF) (Development) Template has been published under NAA 24/78.
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Issue 9 has been published under NAA 23/60
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Issue 8 of RA 5880 has been published under NAA 23/26 and Version 4 of The Military Permit To Fly (MPTF) (Development) Template has been published under NAA 23/27
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Issue 7 of RA 5880, Version 1 of RA 5880 Flight Clearance Note and Version 2 of RA 5880 Military Permit To Fly Declaration have been published under NAA 22/17.
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Issue 6 of RA 5880 and Version 3 of the Military Permit to Fly (MPTF) (Development) Template have been published under NAA 21/73.
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Issue 5 has been published under NAA 20/44.
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Issue 4 has been published under NAA 19/02.
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The military permit to fly template, declaration of compliance and amendment statement forms published.
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Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/13.
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Issue 2 has been published under NAA 17/17.
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First published.