Regulatory Article (RA) 5850: military design approved organization (MRP Part 21 Subpart J)
RA covering the responsibilities and privileges of the holder of military design organization approval.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Updates to this page
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Issue 11 has been published under NAA 26/36.
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Issue 10 has been published under NAA 25/50.
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Version 6 of RA 5850 MAA DAOS Form 4 and RA 5850 MAA DAOS Form 82 have been published under NAA 24/78.
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Issue 9 has been published under NAA 24/31.
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Issue 8 has been published under NAA 23/61
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Issue 7 of RA 5850 and Version 5 of MAA DAOS Form 82 have been published under NAA 23/27
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Issue 6 of RA 5850 and Version 4 of RA 5850 MAA DAOS Form 82 have been published under NAA 22/17.
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Issue 5 has been published under NAA 21/73.
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MAA DAOS form 4: management and design personnel version 5 has been published.
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Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/36.
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Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/44.
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MAA DAOS form 4: management and design personnel version 4; MAA DAOS form 80: application for design approved organization scheme approval version 3 and MAA DAOS form 82: application for changes to design approved organization scheme approval version 3 have been published. Please note RA 5850 has not changed.
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MAA DAOS form 4: management and design personnel version 3; MAA DAOS form 80: application for design approved organization scheme approval version 2 and MAA DAOS form 82: application for changes to design approved organization scheme approval version 2 have been published. Please note RA 5850 has not changed.
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MAA DAOS form 4: management and design personnel updated to version 2. Please note RA 5850 has not changed.
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Form 4: management personnel, form 80: application for DAOS approval and form 82: application for changes to DAOS approval published.
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Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/13.
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First published.