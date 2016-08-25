Regulatory Article (RA) 5820: changes in type design (MRP Part 21 Subpart D)
RA covering the approval, classification and application of changes in type design.
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The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Updates to this page
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Issue 10 has been published under NAA 26/36.
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Issue 9 has been published under NAA 24/78.
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Issue 8 has been published under NAA 24/30.
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Issue 7 has been published under NAA 23/60
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Issue 6 has been published under NAA 23/27
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Issue 5 has been published under NAA 22/17.
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Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/36.
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Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/44.
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Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/13.
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First published.