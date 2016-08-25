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Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5820: changes in type design (MRP Part 21 Subpart D)

RA covering the approval, classification and application of changes in type design.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
25 August 2016
Last updated
29 May 2026 — See all updates

Documents

RA 5820: changes in type design (MRP Part 21 Subpart D)

Ref: Issue 10

PDF, 170 KB, 6 pages

MAA form 30: application for military air system certification process

Ref: Version 6

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939369/RA5810_RA5820_MAA_Form_30_MTC_Application.docx

MAA form 30: application for military air system certification process (open format)

Ref: Version 6. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939370/RA5810_RA5820_MAA_Form_30_MTC_Application.pdf

Manual of Military Air System Certification (MMAC)

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/manual-of-military-air-system-certification-mmac

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 25 August 2016
Last updated 29 May 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 10 has been published under NAA 26/36.

  2. Issue 9 has been published under NAA 24/78.

  3. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 24/30.

  4. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 23/60

  5. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 23/27

  6. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 22/17.

  7. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/36.

  8. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/44.

  9. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/13.

  10. First published.

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