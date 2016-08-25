Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5820: changes in type design (MRP Part 21 Subpart D)

RA covering the approval, classification and application of changes in type design.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
25 August 2016
Last updated
28 May 2021 — See all updates

Documents

RA 5820: changes in type design (MRP Part 21 Subpart D)

Ref: Issue 4 PDF, 88.6KB, 6 pages

MAA form 30: application for military air system certification process

Ref: Version 4 https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939369/RA5810_RA5820_MAA_Form_30_MTC_Application.docx

MAA form 30: completion instructions

Ref: Version 4 https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939372/RA5810_RA5820_MAA_Form_30_Completion_Instructions.pdf

MAA form 30: application for military air system certification process (open format)

Ref: Version 4. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/939370/RA5810_RA5820_MAA_Form_30_MTC_Application.pdf

Manual of Military Air System Certification (MMAC)

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/manual-of-military-air-system-certification-mmac

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 25 August 2016
Last updated 28 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/36.

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/44.

  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/13.

  4. First published.

