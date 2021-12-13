Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5812: digital models and simulations supporting airworthiness-related decision-making

RA covering utilization of Digital Modelling and Simulations Supporting Airworthiness Related Decision Making and the required level, and methods, of assurance.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
13 December 2021

RA 5812: digital models and simulations supporting airworthiness-related decision-making

Ref: Initial Issue PDF, 136 KB, 6 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

