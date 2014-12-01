Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5604: flight clearance of non-production standard propulsion systems

RA covering the procedure for the clearance of aircraft engines for flight trials at a contractor's works and at a MOD airfield.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 5604: flight clearance of non-production standard propulsion systems

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 77.9KB

Example of flight clearance note (FCN)

MS Word Document, 25.1KB

Example of flight clearance note (FCN) (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 20.9KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Example of flight clearance note published.
  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/28.
  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/21.
  4. First published.