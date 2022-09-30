Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5407: support policy statement

RA sets out engineering, supporting administrative actions that are necessary to enable the safe and efficient operation of a UK Military Registered Air System.

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,

advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response

to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

