Regulatory Article (RA) 5308: service modifications

RA covering the use, control and incorporation of service modifications.

Published 1 December 2014
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Ref: Issue 6 PDF, 470KB, 36 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

