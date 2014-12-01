Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5306: draft modification leaflets
RA covering the responsibilities for preparation and publishing of draft modification leaflets.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
- Draft modification leaflet, statement to accompany draft amendments to modification leaflets and amendments to modification leaflets published.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/20.
- First published.