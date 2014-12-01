Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5306: draft modification leaflets

RA covering the responsibilities for preparation and publishing of draft modification leaflets.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 5306: draft modification leaflets

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 140KB, 22 pages

Draft modification leaflet – standard layout and completion instructions

MS Word Document, 48.9KB

Draft modification leaflet – standard layout and completion instructions (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 81.4KB, 16 pages

Statement to accompany draft amendments to modification leaflets

MS Word Document, 25.3KB

Statement to accompany draft amendments to modification leaflets (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 24.8KB, 2 pages

Amendments to modification leaflets - specimen

MS Word Document, 27.9KB

Amendments to modification leaflets - specimen (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 21.3KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
