Regulatory Article (RA) 5305: In-service design changes

RA covering the modification classification system used to indicate the urgency and application of each modification.

RA 5305: In-service design changes

Ref: Issue 6 PDF, 130 KB, 6 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

