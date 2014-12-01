Regulatory Article (RA) 5301: air system configuration management
RA covering the configuration control and maintenance requirements for design records.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 29 November 2024 + show all updates
Issue 7 has been published under NAA 24/78.
Issue 6 has been published under NAA 23/61
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 23/26
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 20/39.
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 19/39.
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/20.
First published.