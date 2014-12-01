Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5219: instrumentation and flight data recorder requirements for flight trials of air systems

RA covering the requirement for instrumentation for flight tests of new types of aircraft, major modifications or special installations.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
1 December 2014
RA 5219: instrumentation and flight data recorder requirements for flight trials of air systems

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

