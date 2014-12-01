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Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5219: instrumentation and flight data recorder requirements for flight trials of air systems

RA covering the requirement for instrumentation for flight tests of new types of aircraft, major modifications or special installations.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
1 December 2014
Last updated
29 May 2026 — See all updates

Documents

RA 5219: instrumentation and flight data recorder requirements for flight trials of air systems

Ref: Issue 8

PDF, 134 KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 29 May 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 26/36.

  2. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 24/78.

  3. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 23/60

  4. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 22/17.

  5. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 20/41.

  6. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/20.

  7. First published.

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