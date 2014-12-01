Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5103: certificate of design

RA covering the requirement to identify the extent to which the design specifications have been achieved.

Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Ref: Issue 4 PDF, 345KB, 12 pages

Form 100: Certificate of design for air systems or air system modifications

MS Word Document, 29.4KB

Form 100: Certificate of design for air systems or air system modifications (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 24.6KB, 2 pages

Form 100A: Certificate of design for products, parts and appliances

MS Word Document, 29.5KB

Form 100A: Certificate of design for products, parts and appliances (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 52.8KB, 2 pages

Form 111: Certificate of design for air launched weapons

MS Word Document, 27.6KB

Form 111: Certificate of design for air launched weapons (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 26.1KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

