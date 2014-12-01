Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 5103: certificate of design
RA covering the requirement to identify the extent to which the design specifications have been achieved.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
- Form 100: certificate of design for air systems or air system modifications, form 100A: certificate of design for products, parts and appliances and form 111: certificate of design for air launched weapons published.
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/13.
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/20.
- First published.