Regulatory Article (RA) 5103: certificate of design
RA covering the requirement to identify the extent to which the design specifications have been achieved.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Updates to this page
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Issue 10 has been published under NAA 26/36.
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Issue 9 has been published under NAA 25/50.
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Issue 8 has been published under NAA 25/25.
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Issue 7 has been published under NAA 23/60
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Issue 6 has been published under NAA 23/27
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MAA Form 111: Certificate of Design for Air Launched Weapons has been withdrawn - See NAA 22/39.
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MAA Form 100: Certificate of Design for Air System or Air System Modifications and MAA Form 100A: Certificate of Design for Products, Parts and Appliances have been withdrawn under NAA 22/18.
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Issue 5 has been published under NAA 20/39.
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Form 100: certificate of design for air systems or air system modifications, form 100A: certificate of design for products, parts and appliances and form 111: certificate of design for air launched weapons published.
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Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/13.
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Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/20.
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First published.