Regulatory Article (RA) 5012: type airworthiness (TAw) safety assessment
RA setting out the specific requirements for a TAw Safety Assessment, including independent evaluation and assurance, in support of the Air System Safety Case.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,
advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response
to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.