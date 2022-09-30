Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5012: type airworthiness (TAw) safety assessment

RA setting out the specific requirements for a TAw Safety Assessment, including independent evaluation and assurance, in support of the Air System Safety Case.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
30 September 2022
Last updated
30 May 2025 — See all updates

Documents

RA 5012: type airworthiness safety assessment

Ref: Issue 2

PDF, 121 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,

advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response

to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 30 September 2022
Last updated 30 May 2025 show all updates

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 25/25.

  2. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content