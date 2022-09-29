Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 5010: type airworthiness (TAw) strategy

RA sets out requirements/processes necessary to produce/maintain a TAw Strategy for UK Military Registered Air System, to support the Air System Safety Case.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
30 September 2022
31 May 2024

RA 5010: type airworthiness strategy

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,

advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response

to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

