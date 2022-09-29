Regulatory Article (RA) 5010: type airworthiness (TAw) strategy
RA sets out requirements/processes necessary to produce/maintain a TAw Strategy for UK Military Registered Air System, to support the Air System Safety Case.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,
advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response
to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
