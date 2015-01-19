Regulatory Article (RA) 5002: remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) type airworthiness engineering (TAE) regulations
RA Withdrawn – Incorporated into the RA 1600 series.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 20/51.
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/13
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/21.
Issue 2 been published under NAA 16/05.
First published.