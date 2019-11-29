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Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4966: military continuing airworthiness management organization instructions – MRP Part M Subpart C

RA covering the requirement for CAM organizations to raise and promulgate Continuing Airworthiness Instruction.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
29 November 2019
Last updated
29 May 2026 — See all updates

Documents

RA 4966: military continuing airworthiness management organization instructions – MRP Part M Subpart C

Ref: Issue 4

PDF, 108 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 29 November 2019
Last updated 29 May 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 26/35.

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 23/59

  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 21/34.

  4. First published.

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