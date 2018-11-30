Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 4964: continuing airworthiness management records, MRP Part M Sub Part C
RA covering regulating management of Continuing Airworthiness records to enable the completion and assurance of Mil CAMO responsibilities.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
