Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 4956: military continuing airworthiness management organization tasks performed by other organizations - MRP Part M Sub Part G
RA covering the circumstances when the CAM organization functions may be carried out on behalf of the CAMO by other parties.
Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 30 November 2018 + show all updates
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/39.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/36.
- First published.