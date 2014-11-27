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Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4951: Quality Management System - MRP Part M Subpart G

RA covering establishment and functions of a quality management system and retention of quality system records.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
27 November 2014
Last updated
29 May 2026 — See all updates

Documents

RA 4951: Quality Management System - MRP Part M Subpart G

Ref: Issue 6

PDF, 158 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 29 May 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 26/35.

  2. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 23/59

  3. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 19/38.

  4. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/39.

  5. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/36.

  6. First published.

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