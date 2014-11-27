Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4945: personnel requirements, MRP Part M Sub Part G

RA covering the requirement for personnel working in a CAMO be suitably qualified, experienced and appropriately authorised.

Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 9 November 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

RA 4945: personnel requirements, MRP Part M Sub Part G

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 63.8KB, 4 pages

MAA MAOS/CAMO Form 4: Details of nominated personnel

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-article-ra-4806-personnel-requirements-mrp-145a30

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 9 November 2018 + show all updates
  1. Link added to MAA MAOS/CAMO form 4: details of nominated personnel form.
  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/36.
  3. First published.