Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 4945: personnel requirements, MRP Part M Sub Part G
RA covering the requirement for personnel working in a CAMO be suitably qualified, experienced and appropriately authorised.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 9 November 2018 + show all updates
- Link added to MAA MAOS/CAMO form 4: details of nominated personnel form.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/36.
- First published.