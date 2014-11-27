Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4813: maintenance records (MRP 145.A.55)

RA covering the requirement for recording of maintenance activities to provide a full audit trail and a suitable retention period policy.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
27 November 2014
30 November 2021 — See all updates

RA 4813: maintenance records (MRP 145.A.55)

Ref: Issue 7 PDF, 124 KB, 6 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

