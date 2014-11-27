Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4801: certifying staff

RA covering the qualification criteria for 'certifying staff'.

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 22/10.

  2. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 20/37.

  3. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/37.

