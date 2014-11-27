Regulatory Article (RA) 4050: continuing airworthiness of remotely piloted air systems (RPAS)
RA withdrawn - See Rationale.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 31 December 2020 + show all updates
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 20/51.
Issue 4 been published under NAA 16/05.
RA 4050 has been updated. The document title has changed to: continuing airworthiness of remotely piloted air systems (RPAS)
First published.