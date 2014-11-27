Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4050: continuing airworthiness of remotely piloted air systems (RPAS)

RA withdrawn - See Rationale.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 4050: continuing airworthiness of remotely piloted air systems (RPAS)

Ref: Issue 5 PDF, 78.2KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 20/51.

  2. Issue 4 been published under NAA 16/05.

  3. RA 4050 has been updated. The document title has changed to: continuing airworthiness of remotely piloted air systems (RPAS)

  4. First published.

